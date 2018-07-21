1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

1st Source has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1st Source has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

