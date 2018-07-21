15,200 Shares in MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 18.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 239,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAG opened at $9.51 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

