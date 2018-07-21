10,606 Shares in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,903,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $186,998.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

