1,053 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $216.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.07 and a 1-year high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,706 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,673. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

