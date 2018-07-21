$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Group LP (BX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to post sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 166.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,325,000 after buying an additional 3,581,736 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,853,000 after buying an additional 3,342,649 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 3,337.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after buying an additional 1,792,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,246 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,627,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

