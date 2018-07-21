$0.75 EPS Expected for Brink’s (BCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. Brink’s reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.83 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

In other news, insider Thomas Colan sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $726,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,448,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,009. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $192,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brink’s traded up $0.05, reaching $80.30, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 239,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

