$0.61 EPS Expected for USG Co. (USG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that USG Co. (NYSE:USG) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for USG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. USG posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USG will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). USG had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of USG to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of USG from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays lowered shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

USG opened at $43.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. USG has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

In other USG news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $620,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

