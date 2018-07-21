$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s earnings. Greenhill & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 29,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $749,180.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $624,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 215,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 193,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,127. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $743.29 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

