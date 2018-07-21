-$0.43 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Kura Oncology traded down $0.30, reaching $20.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 111,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,414. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $670.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 4.26. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

