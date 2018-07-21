-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clementia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Clementia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($9.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clementia Pharmaceuticals.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTA. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,030,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.21, reaching $10.90, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,598. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

