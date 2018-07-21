$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A.

MNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,830 shares of company stock worth $220,722. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

