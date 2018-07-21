-$0.20 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Sorrento Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,434,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,804.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 418,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

