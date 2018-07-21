$0.20 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,690. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $445.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, VP John Lucks sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $76,271.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $393,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.