$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.58 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays raised Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $953,181.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 31,589.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,909,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,592 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,667,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,946,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,522,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,694,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.