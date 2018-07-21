-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living remained flat at $$9.34 during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 894,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,144. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.