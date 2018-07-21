-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Blue Apron reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.26 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 155.60%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Blue Apron opened at $3.11 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $679.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Smith sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $67,196.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $355,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,510 shares of company stock worth $1,880,698. 56.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 3,473.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 997,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

