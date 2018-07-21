-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $199,346.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,035 shares in the company, valued at $869,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney acquired 47,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,377.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 129.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,100,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 620,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 210.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 410,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 53,426.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 375,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics opened at $10.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.78.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

