$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of CEVA opened at $32.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $731.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. CEVA has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 55.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 739,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 263,252 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2,352.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 717,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 688,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 48,157 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 387,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

