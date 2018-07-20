ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,980 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of Newell Brands worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $150,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 126.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Vetr raised Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. 287,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

