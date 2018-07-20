Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) & GrubHub (GRUB) Head-To-Head Review

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class A -9.59% -0.40% -0.33% GrubHub 14.75% 9.73% 7.48%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class A and GrubHub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class A 0 10 6 0 2.38 GrubHub 2 12 10 0 2.33

Zillow Group Inc Class A presently has a consensus price target of $52.79, suggesting a potential downside of 17.11%. GrubHub has a consensus price target of $99.03, suggesting a potential downside of 11.94%. Given GrubHub’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Zillow Group Inc Class A.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and GrubHub’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class A $1.08 billion 11.43 -$94.42 million $0.15 424.53 GrubHub $683.07 million 14.85 $98.98 million $0.98 114.74

GrubHub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class A. GrubHub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of GrubHub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class A has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrubHub beats Zillow Group Inc Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 650,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

