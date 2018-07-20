Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 1,809 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $109,136.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,508.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, June 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,810 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $105,215.30.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 915 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,325.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $58,146.99.

ZEN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 15,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 150,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.