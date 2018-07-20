Zafgen (ZFGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Zafgen alerts:

ZFGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

ZFGN stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Zafgen has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.57.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 139,086.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zafgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the first quarter worth $174,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Zafgen during the first quarter worth $377,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zafgen (ZFGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.