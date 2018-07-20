Zacks: National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill set a $49.00 target price on shares of National Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 85,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the period. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKSH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.26.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.