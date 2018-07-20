Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encana (ECA) to Buy

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Encana’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Canadian E&P industry over the past 6 months (up +30.2% vs. +19.4%). This price performance is backed by an excellent earnings surprise history, with the Canadian energy behemoth having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's consistently strong numbers could be attributed to production growth from its core assets and higher liquids prices. Encana’s successful cost reduction initiatives are expected to further buoy the results. Of late, Encana has successfully repositioned its asset base and transitioned to the more profitable crude. We see this as a big positive for the company going forward. As such we believe Encana is an attractive pick now.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECA. Tudor Pickering lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of Encana opened at $12.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Encana had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. equities research analysts expect that Encana will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,607,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,048 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,341,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,757,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,003,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,855,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,785,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 731,797 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

