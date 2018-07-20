Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $124.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Castle’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.31 came in higher than the prior-year tally of $1.2. Results reflect stellar rise in site rental revenues. Also, the company has raised its outlook for 2018. Notably, the company continues to benefit from its extensive tower portfolio, high demand for infrastructure and healthy leasing activity. Further, continued efforts to diversify business from a tower operator to a fiber provider augur well for long-term growth. Also, deployment of 5G network will drive wireless carriers to expand and enhance their networks. This will foster growth for the company’s tower and small-cell assets in the future. Also, shares of Crown Castle have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, customer concentration and consolidation in the wireless industry remain headwinds.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 87,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Anthony J. Melone acquired 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,879.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 195,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

