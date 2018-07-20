Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teck Resources (TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources Limited is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, metallurgical coal, zinc, gold and energy. It is a world leader in the production of copper, metallurgical coal and zinc, a significant producer of gold, molybdenum and specialty metals, with interests in several oil sands development assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has expertise across the full range of activities related to mining, including exploration, development, smelting, refining, safety, environmental protection, product stewardship, recycling and research. The Company is actively exploring in countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa. Teck Resources Limited, formerly Teck Cominco Limited, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. MKM Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,669,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,403 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $185,992,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,193,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,305,000 after purchasing an additional 920,051 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,221,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 44.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,101,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 643,226 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

