Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sientra (SIEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Sientra traded up $0.04, reaching $19.78, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,453. Sientra has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $551.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative net margin of 164.72% and a negative return on equity of 181.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Haines bought 281,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,007.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Nugent bought 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $25,002.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 299,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,988.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 301,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,016. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sientra by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sientra by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sientra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

