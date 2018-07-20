Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boston Private Financial (BPFH) to Sell

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPFH. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 593,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Regan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,812.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey Griffin acquired 9,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $148,105.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $542,118 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

