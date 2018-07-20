Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ahead of the second-quarter earnings release, we take a cautious investment stance on Marathon Petroleum. Last quarter, the downstream operator suffered on account of lower fuel margin and declining income from its retail division. The company also saw an upswing in product cost that was reflected in higher total expenses. However, the quarterly underperformance has been largely overshadowed by the merger announcement with Andeavor. Apart from making MPC the top independent refiner in the U.S., the $23.3 billion deal is set to create a nationwide refining giant in terms of geographic foothold with an enviable retail and marketing portfolio. Further, we believe MPC’s decision to drop down assets worth $8.1 billion to its midstream unit will boost its financials with visible cash flows to fuel buybacks and higher dividends.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

MPC stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

