Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luxfer (LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 3.04%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Luxfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 679,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Luxfer by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 378.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

