Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Littelfuse (LFUS) to Hold

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse opened at $228.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $166.40 and a 1 year high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $1,473,175.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,523.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $681,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,029. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 60.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,525,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

