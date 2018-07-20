Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) to Sell

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.87 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,117.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.70%. equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 250,500 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $263,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

