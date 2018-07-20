Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HENKEL AG & Co/S (HENKY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENKEL AG & Co/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Shares of HENKEL AG & Co/S opened at $110.55 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HENKEL AG & Co/S has a twelve month low of $107.45 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

HENKEL AG & Co/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & Co/S had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that HENKEL AG & Co/S will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HENKEL AG & Co/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

