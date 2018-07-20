Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “The consensus estimates for CNH Industrial’s quarterly earnings have been moving down of late. The company is witnessing a rise in its expenses mainly due to increased raw material costs and elevated R&D expenses, which might hurt its profit margin. Also, it has a high amount of net industrial debt due to increased working capital absorption to build up the inventory levels in preparation for the spring selling season. Moreover, in the last six months, shares of CNH Industrial have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.95.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.05. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

