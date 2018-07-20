Zacks Investment Research Downgrades aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 150,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, sold 3,209,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $2,984,663.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at $4,945,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

