Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegion (ALLE) to Hold

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Allegion intends to become more competent on the back of its ongoing innovation investments. Moreover, meaningful business acquisitions would likely continue to strengthen revenues and profitability in the quarters ahead. Robust Americas segmental business also remains a major strength of the company. However, in the past three months, Allegion’s shares have underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry. Currently, supply chain disruptions are delaying construction projects, which is weighing on Allegion’s revenues. Also, workforce shortage has become a major concern for the company. In the past 7 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLE. Berenberg Bank cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of Allegion traded up $1.09, hitting $79.77, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 11,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.47 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

