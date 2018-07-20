Zacks: Edap Tms SA (EDAP) Given $6.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EDAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edap Tms stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the quarter. Edap Tms comprises about 0.2% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 3.51% of Edap Tms worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,460. The company has a market cap of $92.50 million, a PE ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

