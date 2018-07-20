Zacks: China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
CYD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Greenridge Global initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CYD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,371. The firm has a market cap of $801.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.13. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $27.98.
China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $689.73 million for the quarter. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. equities analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous special dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.
