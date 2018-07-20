Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Given $135.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has received an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $135.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 184,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,571. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $130.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $217.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

