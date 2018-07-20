Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $158.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Veeco Instruments traded down $0.30, reaching $15.50, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $786.38 million, a PE ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,015,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,434,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 890,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 466,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 310,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,209,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 186,088 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

