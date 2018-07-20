Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Rayonier also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1,819.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier traded down $0.67, hitting $36.13, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 858,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,535. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.