Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,534,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 639.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 1,332,035 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 1,035,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 293,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.