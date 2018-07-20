Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $784,021. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,050,000 after acquiring an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 128.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Altra Industrial Motion traded up $0.30, reaching $45.30, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 110,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

