Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to announce sales of $242.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.30 million. TETRA Technologies reported sales of $208.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year sales of $968.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $956.30 million to $997.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,800,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $381,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 978,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 94,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies traded down $0.10, reaching $4.39, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 518,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

