Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Michaels Companies traded down $0.29, hitting $19.91, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,688. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

