Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $161.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $633.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.70 million to $634.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $661.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $667.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, VP Christopher Heald sold 4,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,331 over the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,993. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.