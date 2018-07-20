Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given KVH Industries an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KVHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP Robert J. Balog sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $151,142.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,524.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter worth $138,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter worth $159,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVH Industries opened at $12.60 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

