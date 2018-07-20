Zacks: Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will announce sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.52 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $10.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $42.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 million to $43.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $42.78 million to $49.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $899,369.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,257.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Oberbeck sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $1,531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,191.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment opened at $24.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.