Zacks: Analysts Expect Progressive Corp (PGR) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.80. Progressive reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “$60.39” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $121,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,105.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,103 shares of company stock worth $4,189,265. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Progressive by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 209,006 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Progressive by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 874,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after buying an additional 631,192 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive traded up $0.32, reaching $59.83, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,713. Progressive has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

