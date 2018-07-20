Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 2,738,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.68%.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 700 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.31 per share, with a total value of $35,217.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,155 shares of company stock valued at $211,378 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $12,488,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,863,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

